Technical Analysis

Inox Leisure (₹417.6): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jan 31, 2022
The short-term outlook for the stock of Inox Leisure is bullish. The stock has surged 6.72 per cent on Monday. There is an immediate resistance at ₹420. But the price action on the chart indicates that the chances are high for the stock to break above ₹420. Such break will take the stock upto ₹440 initially and then to ₹460 eventually.

But, being a Budget day, huge volatility can be expected. As such traders only with high-risk appetite can consider taking long position in this stock at current levels. Accumulate longs at ₹405. Keep the stop-loss at ₹391. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹420 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹435. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹435 as soon as the stock touches ₹445. Book profits at ₹458. The level of ₹460 is a strong trend resistance.

As such the chances are high for the stock see a reversal from there. So, trader considering the long positions as mentioned above will have to square-off their positions as the stock approaches ₹460. The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock falls below ₹490. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹360 and ₹340.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on January 31, 2022

