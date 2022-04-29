Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (350.70): SELL

The short-term outlook for the stock of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) is bearish. The stock has been falling consistently since the beginning of this week. On Thursday it fell 2.73 per cent. For the week, the stock has tumbled over 10 per cent. The fall on Thursday, it well below the 100-Day Moving Average (DMA) which is currently at ₹365. A fall to ₹329 and even ₹320 in the next one or two weeks.

The 200-DMA is at ₹329 and an important trendline support is poised at ₹320. The 100-DMA at ₹365 will be an important resistance which can cap the upside now. Traders can go short now and on a rise at ₹358. Keep the stop-loss at ₹367. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹344 as soon as the stock falls to ₹338. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹336 as soon as the stock touches ₹334. Book profits at ₹331. The current fall can halt anywhere between ₹329 and ₹320 and a fresh rise is possible from there. So as the stock falls towards ₹329-₹320, traders to start looking at it from the buy side.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)