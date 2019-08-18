Your Stock Portfolio

Jubilant Life Sciences poised at long-term base

Yoganand D

A break above ₹500 will alter the short-term downtrend and take the stock up to ₹600

Here are answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.

I bought shares of Jubilant Life Sciences and HSIL at ₹658 and ₹378, respectively. Should I average my cost by buying at the current prices. What are the long-term prospects for these stocks?

Rajeev Kumar

Jubilant Life Sciences (₹447.2): The stock of Jubilant Life Sciences has been in a medium-term downtrend since encountering a key resistance at around ₹900 this March.

It breached a key support at ₹625 in May and witnessed a sharp fall, resuming the intermediate-term downtrend that has been in place since registering a new high at ₹1,039 in February 2018.

Short-term trend is also down. But the stock appears to have found support at the long-term base in the band between ₹410 and ₹425 recently.

The stock is currently poised above this long-term support band.

The weekly relative strength index and the price rate of change indicators display positive divergence, which implies trend reversal on the cards.

With the stock hovering at a key long-term support and the indicators projecting a trend reversal, a short-term rally is possible in the stock now.

You can consider averaging the stock with a stop-loss at ₹410.

A strong break above the immediate resistance level of ₹500 will alter the short-term downtrend and take the stock up to ₹550 and ₹600 levels in the medium term.

The significant long-term resistance is in the ₹625-650 band.

An emphatic break above this barrier will alter the medium-term downtrend and take the stock up to ₹700.

Subsequent vital resistance is at ₹750 and ₹800. Inability to move beyond ₹650 will be cue for booking partial profits.

On the downside, a decisive tumble below ₹410 will reinforce the downtrend and drag the stock to ₹380 and ₹350 levels.

A further fall below ₹350 will pull it down to ₹300.

In such a scenario, avoid taking fresh positions and average at lower levels.

HSIL (₹234.5): The stock of HSIL gained 4 per cent on Friday and managed to close above the 21-day moving average.

Although the stock is in a downtrend across all-time frames, there are signs of short-term trend reversal.

The daily relative strength index shows positive divergence and has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone.

 

 

Key support provides base at ₹210. Nevertheless, the stock faces a crucial resistance at ₹250.

A conclusive break above this level will take the stock up to ₹270 and ₹300. Consider averaging in declines with a stop-loss at ₹190 and book partial profits at ₹300.

An emphatic break above the long-term barrier at ₹300 is needed to alter the medium-term downtrend and take the stock up to ₹325 and ₹350 levels.

Send your queries to [email protected]

Published on August 18, 2019
TOPICS
recommendation
HSIL Ltd
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.