Technical Analysis

Laurus Labs (₹491): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on May 05, 2021

The uptrend that the stock of Laurus Labs established in July last year at about ₹100 continued till the end of the year. However, the bulls lost momentum and consequently, the stock entered a sideways trend in January 2021. Since then, it has been oscillating between ₹335 and ₹380.

But the stock seems to have regained its positive momentum this month as it broke out of the upper boundary of the range i.e., ₹380 during the first week. The trend looks strong as the increase in price is steady with good volume. Also supporting the bullishness are the indicators like the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence.

Both these indicators remain in their respective bullish territory. Also, the average true range, i.e. daily trading range has been increasing over the past month along with the price indicating good traction. Moreover, it hit a fresh high of ₹503.95 on Monday.Given the above factors, traders can consider short-term long positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹478. Potential target can be ₹510.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on May 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Laurus Labs Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.