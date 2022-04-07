Lead futures could rally to ₹195

Bouncing off the support at ₹128 in May 2020, the continuous contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) established a strong uptrend. However, in September 2021, reaching ₹195 level, the uptrend lost momentum and entered a sideways trend and the contract has largely been trading in a broad sideways band of ₹180 and ₹195. Although the overall bull trend is not negated, until the contract trades across a horizontal path, there is equal chance for the next leg of the trend to be bullish or bearish , until either ₹180 or ₹195 is breached, positional traders can stay away. We suggest traders to adopt range trading strategy until the contract moves out of this range.

Last week, when lead futures on the MCX was trading at ₹182, we recommended to go long with stop-loss at ₹175. Over the past the week, the contract saw an increase in price and it is currently ₹186. Continue to hold the longs as the contract rallying ₹195 is high. Liquidate your holdings when futures hit ₹195. Stick to the stop-loss strictly because a breach of the support at ₹180 can turn the outlook negative. Below ₹180 the contract can decline to ₹173 initially and then possibly to ₹168, which is a strong support level.