Technical Analysis

Max Financial Services (₹535.7): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, conclusively breaking above the key long-term resistances at ₹500 and ₹520. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Since recording a 52-week low at ₹279 in late March this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Short-term trend is also up for the stock.

While trending up, the stock had decisively breached its 50- and 200-day moving averages in late May and trades well above these moving averages. With the breach of key resistance at ₹520, the stock had strengthened its medium-term uptrend. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one month.

The daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region. Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹557 and ₹565 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹525 levels.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Max Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX-Zinc remains above key base