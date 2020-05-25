Technical Analysis

MCX-Aluminium charting a downtrend

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

File Photo   -  Reuters

The June futures contract of Aluminium in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in a downtrend since the beginning of March. The price lies below both 21- and 50-day moving averages (DMAs) and the price action on the daily chart is forming lower highs and lower lows, keeping the outlook bearish. For the current month, the contract has lost a little over 2 per cent so far and it has posted loss in the preceding couple of months as well.

As the trend looks downwards, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)on the daily chart are in their respective bear zones. While the RSI is below the midpoint level of 50, the MACD remains in the negative territory. The above factors indicate that the likelihood of further decline is more.

On the back of the prevailing bearish bias, if the contract weakens from the current levels, it might slide to ₹125, which can act as a support. Below that level, the contract can fall to ₹120. But if the contract reverses the trend, it will face an immediate resistance at ₹132.5 – its 21-DMA. Subsequent resistance is at ₹135.

On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of primary aluminium in London Metal Exchange (LME) has also been in a sideways trend for over a month. The price has been oscillating between $1,470 and $1,520. Though it is in a sideways trend for the past three weeks, the major trend is bearish for the metal. Hence, the likelihood of the contract going down is more until the price stays below $1,520. This can also weigh on the MCX contract.

 

 

Trading strategy

While the contract in LME is consolidating, the contract in MCX has been moving lower and the trend is bearish. Indications are that the downtrend is likely is continue. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹135.

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gujarat Pipavav Port (₹63.1): Buy
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.