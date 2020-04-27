MCX-Aluminium extends consolidation phase

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been in a sideways trend for the past one month. It has been fluctuating in a narrow band between ₹131 and ₹136. Currently hovering around ₹133, the contract has lost about 4.7 per cent year-to-date. Though the major trend of the metal is bearish, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain as the contract currently remains within a range.
Though the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flat, it remains below the midpoint level of 50. Against this, the MACD indicator on the daily chart has been exhibiting mild bullishness. However, it stays in the negative region. Also, the price is hovering below both 21- and 50-day moving averages, giving it a bearish inclination.
If the contract breaches the lower boundary of the range at ₹131, it is likely to find support at ₹123.6. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹119. On the other hand, if the contract breaks out of the upper boundary of the range at ₹136, it will face a hurdle at ₹140. Beyond that level, it can rise to ₹143.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of primary aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has been recovering since the beginning of the month. The contract remains above $1,500 and if it sustains above it, the price might rise further. But if the price falls below $1,500, it can result in a fresh downtrend, which can potentially weigh on the price of MCX contract as well.
The futures contract on the MCX remains in the consolidation range. Hence, traders can stay on the fence until either of ₹131 or ₹136 is taken out. On the back of the major downtrend, if the price slips below ₹131, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹136.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...