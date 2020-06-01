Technical Analysis

MCX-Aluminium faces a vital hurdle

BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

Akhil Nallamuthu The June futures contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up in the past few trading sessions and ended the week with a gain after posting loss during the preceding two weeks. However, it was not able to rally past the 21-DMA. The contract, currently trading at ₹131.5, is hovering near the 21-DMA.

Though the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been flat, it lies below the midpoint level of 50. But the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, though in the negative territory, is showing a slight uptick. Nevertheless, the contract should move beyond 21-DMA and should break out of ₹133 to reverse the trend.

If the contract manages to strengthen above ₹133, it is likely to face a hindrance at ₹137 — the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downswing. Subsequent resistance can be at ₹140. On the other hand, if the contract weakens and descends, it has an immediate support at ₹130. A break below this level will confirm a new low and can result in considerable sell-off. In such a scenario, the price might decline to ₹125, which is a support level.

On the global front, the price of the three-month rolling forward contract of primary aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which has been in a sideways trend since April, has advanced above the critical level of $1,520. This has opened the door for the rally to extend. The contract can be bullish until it stays above $1,520 and the price appreciation can lift the contract on the MCX as well.

Trading strategy

While the contract on the LME looks set to advance further, the contract on the MCX is facing a critical resistance at ₹133. Hence, traders can initiate fresh long positions if the contract breaks out of ₹133. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹131.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on June 01, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty Call: Buy in declines with stop-loss at 9,740
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.