MCX-Aluminium in a consolidation phase

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The price of aluminium futures in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been largely flat since the beginning of the year. The April futures contract of Aluminium mini i.e. alumini did not witness much volatility and during the past two weeks, it has been trading in the narrow band between ₹132.8 and ₹135.2.
Though the contract is largely trading flat, the price remains below both 21- and 50-day moving averages (DMAs). The daily Relative strength Index (RSI) is flat but remains below the midpoint level of 50 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator in the daily chart is in the negative region. These factors indicate that the contract is exhibiting bearish bias.
Despite bearish indications, the contract might not decline. Because the contract is now trading in a range and the price should either breach ₹132.8 or ₹135.2 to establish the next leg of trend. If the contract breaches the lower limit of the range at ₹132.8, it may find support at ₹130; below that level it might retest previous low at ₹128.2. But if the contract breaks out of the upper limit of the range at ₹135.2, it has an immediate hurdle at ₹136.4, where 21- and 50-DMAs coincides. Above that level it can rally to ₹140.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of primary aluminium in London Metal Exchange (LME) continues to be in a downtrend. Last week, it breached the support at $1,600 and the downtrend looks intact; the likelihood of further decline is more. On the downside, the contract has a considerable support at $1,500, which could provide cushion.
Trade strategy
As the price trend of Aluminium is bearish globally, it can weigh on the contract price in MCX as well. But it has a support at ₹132.8. So, traders can sell the contract with a stop-loss at ₹135.2 if the price falls below ₹132.8.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...