MCX-Aluminium in consolidation phase

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The spot price of Aluminium on the MCX, which has been in a downtrend since April, seems to be in a consolidation phase now. The price is oscillating within broad range between ₹128.5 and ₹136. Thus, the metal can establish the next leg of trend only if it moves out of this range.
The December futures contract of Aluminium on the MCX was on a downswing, like the spot price. But of late, the price action shows that the bears may have lost momentum and the price has started to move sideways in the band between ₹130 and ₹135. The MACD is showing signs of recovery as it points an upward trajectory, indicating a potential to rally. But for the rally to sustain, the contract should breakout of ₹135 rather than consolidating at current levels as prolonged consolidation might change the tide against the metal.
If the contract moves beyond the upper boundary of the range at ₹135, it can rally towards the resistance band between ₹138.8 and ₹140.5. A break above that level can turn the medium-term trend of the commodity bullish where the subsequent resistance is at ₹145. However, if the contract breaks below the lower boundary of the range at ₹130, it can decline to ₹125.
The three-month rolling forward contract of Aluminium on the LME is also stuck between two key levels at $1,745 and $1,790. On observing the chart, one can find that the price is forming a contracting pattern on the daily chart by registering lower peaks and higher lows. The key levels to watch are $1,730 and $1,820.
Traders are advised to stay on the sidelines until the December futures moves out of the range between ₹130 or ₹135. Until then, traders can adopt range-bound trading strategies. The direction of the break can confirm the next leg of the trend.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
₹1257 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1245123012701285 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...