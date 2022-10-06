Aluminium prices have surged over the past week. The aluminium futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has risen sharply by more than 9 per cent over the past week. The contract is currently trading at ₹210 per kg. This has negated our bearish outlook of a fall to ₹186.50 and ₹181.5 in this column last week.

The outlook is bullish. The contract has room to test ₹213 and even ₹215-217 on the upside in the next week or two. The region of ₹215-217 is a strong resistance. A break above ₹217 might be difficult. Inability to rise past ₹217 can trigger a pull-back towards ₹210 and even ₹205-200 thereafter. So, the price action in the ₹215-217 region will need a close watch. If the contract manages to breach ₹217, the bullish momentum can increase. In that case, the MCX Aluminium futures contract can extend the upside to ₹221.

Support is at ₹203. Below that, the ₹201-200 zone will be the next important support. The contract will have to fall below ₹200 to come under pressure again.

Trading strategy

Although the immediate outlook is bullish, the risk-reward ratio does not favour going long at current levels. So, we suggest staying out of the market for now. Watch the price action in the ₹215-217 and trade positions can be taken accordingly.