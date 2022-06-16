hamburger

Technical Analysis

MCX-Copper futures could touch ₹732

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | June 16 | Updated on: Jun 16, 2022

As recommended earlier, retain the shorts at ₹785

The latest decline in the copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which began in early June, seems to retain its momentum. The decline, which began at around ₹810, has dragged the contract to the current level of ₹755 and the price action hints at further decline from here.

The copper futures is likely to slip below the prior low of ₹739.25. But note there is a support at ₹732 against which the contract might see a rebound. Such a bounce can lift the contract back to ₹760 post which there could be another leg of downtrend.

On the other hand, if price drops below ₹732, the contract can witness a quick fall to ₹715.

A week ago, we had recommended to initiate fresh short positions at ₹785 with an initial stop-loss at ₹800. Since then, the price has dropped and after suggested modifications, it would now have a revised stop-loss at ₹775. Retain these shorts and liquidate the positions when price falls to ₹732. For fresh trades thereafter, we can review the price action then and decide.

One can consider fresh short at current levels too i.e., short now at around ₹755 and keep stop-loss at ₹775. Exit at ₹732.

Published on June 16, 2022
copper
futures and options
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you