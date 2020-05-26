Technical Analysis

MCX-Natural Gas showsbearish bias

BL Research Bureau | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

Akhil Nallamuthu The June futures contract of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after registering a high of ₹179.1 during the first week of the current month, started to decline. The contract then took support at ₹140 and rallied to ₹154. Unable to appreciate above that level, it seemed to have resumed the downtrend and it is currently retesting the support at ₹140.

The price remains below the 21-day moving average (DMA), giving it a weak outlook. Corroborating the bearish bias, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart is in a downward trajectory and stays in the negative region. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the midpoint level of 50.

On the back of the prevailing bearish trend, the contract is likely to decline further. While ₹140 can act as the immediate support, the subsequent support is at ₹130. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹125. On the contrary, if the contract takes support at ₹140 and moves up, ₹154 can act as a hurdle where the 21-DMA and the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides. A breakout of that level can lift the contract to ₹160.

On the global front, the generic first contract of Natural Gas on the Nymex New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) has been consolidating in a broad range for the past two months. It has been oscillating between $1.5 and $2 and as long as the price remains below $2, bearish bias likely to persist. A drop in price can weigh on the contract on the MCX.

Trading strategy

Even while the price of Natural Gas has been falling on the MCX, globally the price seems to be moving in a broad range since the past two months. Traders can initiate fresh short positions if the contract breaches the support at ₹140. Place stop-loss at ₹150.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 9,200
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.