MCX-Natural Gas trades above key base

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
The recovery in the price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) does not seem to be sustainable as it hit another roadblock in early November. The spot price of Natural Gas has declined by about 24 per cent, from ₹205 to ₹157 within a month. As we can notice, ₹156 is a substantial support.
Similarly, the December futures contract of Natural Gas in MCX has weakened during the same period to ₹157 from ₹212. The MACD indicator, being in the negative territory, continues to exhibit bearish bias. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing signs of bears losing steam. The RSI not forming a lower low on the daily chart is a favourable condition for the commodity.
Other factor that may work against the prevailing bearish trend is that the spot price is trading near a strong support. If spot price recovers, the futures contract will most likely follow suit. Thus, traders on the short side, at the least, are advised to tighten their stop-loss.
If the contract bounces from current level, it will face a hurdle at ₹165. If it manages to break out of that level, it might even advance to ₹182 in coming days. But, if bears regain momentum and futures resume its downtrend, the nearest support it can find is at ₹155. On further weakening, it could slip to ₹148.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the generic first contract of Natural Gas has also found support at the current level of $2.2. On the upside, it will face a resistance band between $2.4 and $2.46, whereas the support below current level is at $2.
As the price of Natural Gas on the MCX and NYMEX is at a strong support, the commodity might appreciate from current levels. Hence, traders can initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...