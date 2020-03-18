MCX-Nickel dips below a key support

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one week after facing the resistance at 50-day moving average price near ₹970. The contract remains below 21- and 50-day moving averages, which is a pointer to bearish outlook. The contract has slipped below the support at ₹900 and marked a lower low on the daily chart. Going ahead, the contract can witness more selling pressure in the near-term.
Corroborating the weak outlook, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, already in the bearish zone, is indicating a renewed bearish momentum. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a fresh downtick and lies below the mid-point level of 50. These factors hint at further decline possibility.
On the downside, the price will most likely fall towards ₹805 as the contract has breached the support at ₹900. Below ₹805, the contract could weaken to ₹783. On the other hand, if the contract manages to reverse the trend, ₹925 will act as a resistance. A breakout of that level can lift the contract price to ₹966. Unless the contract breaches ₹966 decisively, the rallies may not sustain.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of Nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) breached the important support of $12,140 last week, opening the door for further weakness. The price also remains below both 21- and 50-DMAs. Thus, in the upcoming sessions, the contract may decline further from current level. The nearest supports are at $11,285 and $11,000.
Since the contract price of Nickel on the MCX has breached the support at ₹900, the outlook has turned negative. The bearish outlook is also substantiated by the price movement of the forward contract on the LME. Traders can initiate fresh short positions on rallies with ₹930 as stop-loss.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...