MCX-Nickel faces a crucial barrier ahead

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The price of nickel, which has been in a major downtrend, has come off its recent low and has been inching up since last week. The April futures contract of Nickel on the MCX had registered a new low of ₹800 last Thursday and bounced from that level. But the recovery faces a significant hurdle as it hovers near a resistance band between ₹865 — the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of previous fall — and ₹875. For the contract to build a sustainable rally, it has to decisively breakout of this band.
Despite the recent recovery, certain factors continue to indicate that the trend remains bearish. For instance, the contract price is below both 21- and 50-DMAs and the MACD indicator on the daily chart stays in the negative territory. On the other hand, the daily RSI is flat, but remains below the mid-point level of 50.
Facing a resistance band, if the contract resumes its downtrend, it could decline to the nearest support at ₹830. A break below that level can drag the price to its previous low at ₹800. But if the contract breaches the resistance band, it can turn the medium-term trend bullish and the contract could advance to ₹890. Above that level, it can even rally to ₹925.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of Nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME), has been in a downtrend. Until the price remains below $12,000, the contract will be bearish. A drop in global price of the metal can weigh on the contract on the MCX.
The overall trend of Nickel remains bearish and the futures contract on the MCX is facing a substantial resistance band. So, traders can take bearish view and short the contract. Place a tight stop-loss as a daily close above ₹875 can result in a strong rally.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...