MCX-Nickel likely to fall further

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
The December futures contract of Nickel in MCX broke out of the range between ₹962 and ₹1,000 during the past week. The rally took the price to ₹1,038 and the contract seems to struggle to move beyond that level. Thus, rather than a trend reversal, the rally looks like a pull back. Noticeably, the contract remains below the 21-day moving average, keeping the short-term outlook negative. Moreover, the major trend remains bearish, increasing the probability of the contract resuming its bear trend.
Indication by the MACD indicator works in favour of the metal, as it has moved into the positive territory. However, the RSI on the daily chart is below the midpoint level of 50. The latest down-tick along the price hints at further weakening. Importantly, for the rally to sustain, it has to sail past the key level of ₹1,050. Until then it can be approached with bearish bias.
If the contract resumes its bear trend and weakens, it will most likely retest its prior low at ₹961. Below that level, the contract may attract more selling, dragging the price to ₹924. On the other hand, if price moves northwards, it will face hindrance at ₹1,050. Further appreciation can turn the medium-term trend bullish where the contract might appreciate to ₹1,076.
The price of three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on the London Metal Exchange witnessed a minor rally in the past week. After briefly trading above the critical level of $14,000, the contract fell back below it. Until the contract decisively breaks above $14,000, it can be approached with bearish bias. From the current level, the key support and resistance are at $13,375 and $14,675, respectively.
MCX-Nickel futures seems to have resumed its bear trend after the corrective rally facing a roadblock. Hence, traders are advised to initiate fresh short positions on rallies with ₹1,055 as stop-loss.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...