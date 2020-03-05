Technical Analysis

MCX-Nickel remains below critical resistance

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), which declined during the last week, has bounced after registering a low of ₹889.1 last Friday. Currently, the contract is trading near the 21-DMA.

Following the recent bounce, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing an uptick, but stays below the mid-point level of 50. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart is showing a potential shift in momentum in favour of bulls. However, the contract will face a considerable resistance at ₹966 and until the price remains below that level, the possibility of a bullish trend reversal seems low.

Since the major trend of the metal is bearish and the contract has a significant resistance at ₹966, the likelihood of price declining from current levels looks higher. On the downside, the price might moderate to ₹900. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹872.

On the other hand, if the contract advances in upcoming sessions and breaks out of the hurdle at ₹966, it can turn the medium-term trend bullish. A rally above that level can take the contract to the psychological level of ₹1,000.

On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) marked an eight-month low of $12,140 on Friday and has rebounded to the current market price of $12,560. But the overall trend remains bearish and the price stays below the 21-DMA. While $12,140 is the immediate support, the nearest resistance can be spotted at $13,000.

Trading strategy

Though the contract price of Nickel on the MCX has rallied in the past few sessions, it trades below the trend defining level of ₹966. Moreover, the forward contract in LME exhibits weakness. Hence, traders can continue to hold bearish view and short MCX-Nickel with stop-loss at ₹975.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Nickel
