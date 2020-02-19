MCX-Nickel in consolidation phase

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The spot price of Nickel on the MCX continues to consolidate within the range between ₹930 and ₹970. Though the overall trend is bearish, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed until the contract breaches either of the limits of this range.
Similarly, the price of February futures contract of Nickel has been fluctuating in a sideways trend between ₹930 and ₹967. But noticeably, the price stays below the 21-DMA, giving it a bearish inclination. For the contract to reverse the trend, it has to breach the resistance at ₹967.
The daily RSI remains sluggish, but it is hovering below the mid-point level of 50. On the other hand, the MACD indicator on the daily chart is indicating signs of recovery and so prolonged consolidation at current levels might result in trend reversal.
On the upside, the contract has a hindrance at ₹967. In case the contract breaks out of that level, it can rally to ₹1,000 — a critical level. This zone is coincided by 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of prior downtrend. Alternatively, if the contract weakens and slips below ₹930, it might decline to ₹900. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹870.
On the global front, the price of three-month rolling forward contract of Nickel on the London Metal Exchange consolidates in the band between $12,500 and $13,365. However, the major trend remains bearish and the daily RSI shows a fresh downtick. Support below $12,500 is at $12,000 whereas resistance above $13,365 is at $13,740.
The major trend of the metal on the MCX is bearish. But as the futures contract is in consolidation phase since the beginning of the month, it is not recommended to sell at current levels. Traders can open fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹975 only if price breaks below ₹930 decisively.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...