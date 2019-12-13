MCX-Zinc in consolidation phase

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The spot price of Zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, has been moving in a sideways trend between ₹181.4 and ₹184.5 for the past few trading sessions. Even though the overall trend is bearish, further decline is unlikely unless the price breaks below ₹181.4.
Similarly, the December futures contract of Zinc on the MCX is fluctuating between ₹181 and ₹185. The contract’s attempt to rally has been capped by the upper limit of the range at ₹185, and of late, the price action is trading with a bearish bias. Hence, for the commodity to build a sustainable rally, the price should move past the range top decisively.
The daily RSI has been trading off the over-sold levels; but there are no noticeable bullish indications as the index have become flat after showing an uptick. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is exhibiting signs of weakness — a bearish momentum.
The contract can be expected to establish the next leg of trend only if it moves out of the range. If it breaks above the upper boundary at ₹185, the nearest resistance is at ₹188.8. On the other hand, if the contract breaks below the lower boundary at ₹181, it can depreciate to ₹174.
On the LME, the three-month rolling forward contract of Zinc, has also been trading in a sideways trend since last week. It is held between $2,200 and $2,260. Above $2,260, the resistance is at $2,320 whereas the support below $2,200 is at $2,140.
Though the downtrend seems to have come to a halt, MCX-Zinc futures is struggling to reverse the trend as it consolidates between ₹181 and ₹185. Hence, traders are recommended to stay on the sidelines until either of these levels are breached. The direction of the breakout would confirm the direction of the trend.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...