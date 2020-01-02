Technical Analysis

MCX-Zinc is range-bound; stay on the sidelines

The spot price of Zinc on the MCX seem to be consolidating between ₹182 and ₹185.15, following a downtrend that began in November. Similarly, the January future contract of Zinc Mini on the MCX moves in a sideways trend, even after breaking below an important support at ₹179.25.

Notably, the futures contract continue to trade below the 21-DMA, retaining the short-term bearish trend. For the contract to reverse the trend, it should close above the resistance at ₹182.85 on a daily basis. The RSI and the MACD on the daily chart does not seem to hint a definite direction.

The contract is trading near the 21-DMA resistance at ₹180.8. But as long as the contract price stays within ₹178.75 and ₹182.85, it cannot be expected to establish a clear trend. Aligning with the major trend, if the contract breaks below ₹178.75, it can decline to ₹174.8 in the near term. On the other hand, if the contract breaches ₹182.85, the immediate resistance is at ₹186.4 — the 50 per cent retracement level of the previous bear trend. This level is coincided by 50-DMA, making it a significant level.

Unlike the price of Zinc on the MCX, the three-month rolling forward contract of the metal on the LME rallied after making a low of $2,200. Following the downtrend, the contract rose to $2,350, where the recovery was capped. It is currently hovering around the support at $2,270. While further decline could drag the price to $2,200, a bounce from current level can take the contract to $2,350.

Trading strategy

As the futures contract is caught between ₹178.75 and ₹182.85, the next leg of trend can be confirmed only if it breaches either of these levels. Until then, traders are advised to stay on the sidelines.

