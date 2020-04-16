MCX-Zinc set to advance further

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the MCX had been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year. It had lost about 30 per cent when it registered a low of ₹125.8 during the third week of last month. But after that, the contract recovered and started to consolidate around ₹145. On Thursday, the contract breached the key resistance level of ₹150 and is above 21-DMA. This opens the door for further strengthening.
The daily RSI, though below the midpoint level of 50, has been rising along the contract price after showing a bullish divergence — an indication of bullish reversal. The MACD indicator on the daily chart has been signalling good upward momentum since the first week of this month.
As the contract has broken out of the resistance at ₹150, it will most likely witness a substantial rally. The immediate hindrance will be the price band between ₹158 and ₹160. Subsequent resistance can be spotted at ₹164. On the other hand, if the contract declines because of renewed selling pressure, it might retest ₹140. A break below that level can drag the contract to its prior low at ₹125.8.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of zinc on the LME remains above $1,900 and as long as the price stays above that level, the near-term trend can be bullish. A break out of $2,000 can potentially turn the medium-term trend bullish. As price of the metal rises in the global market, it can positively can lift the price on the MCX as well.
The price action of futures on the MCX indicates a bullish bias and a daily close above ₹150 increases the chance of rally from current levels. Also, globally the price of the metal could advance as hinted by the LME contract. Hence, traders can buy the contract on declines with stop-loss at ₹140.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...