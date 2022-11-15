The weakness in the US dollar has aided the rupee move sharply higher above 82 last week. The rupee made a high of 80.52 on Monday but then has given back some of the gains from there. It made a low of 81.45 on Tuesday and has managed to recover from there to close at 81.10.

The US inflation data release last Thursday showing some sign of cooling down was the major trigger for the dollar to weaken. The US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which was continuing to rise over the last few months, rose by 6.3 per cent (year-on-year) in October as compared to 6.6 per cent (YoY) in September. This increased the speculation in the market that the US Federal Reserve could consider slowing down their pace of rate hikes. As a result, the US dollar got beaten down badly. In turn, the rupee strengthened against the greenback.

A 50-basis point rate hike is due from the US Fed in December as per their forecast made in September. The next meeting outcome is due on December 14.

The US dollar index (106.10) has tumbled breaking below the key support level of 109 in the past week. The outlook is bearish. There is room for the index to fall further towards 105 in the coming days. However, the region between 105.2-105 is a strong support zone that can halt the current fall. A bounce from near 105 will have potential to take the index up to 108 in the coming weeks.

The expected fall to 105 on the dollar index can aid the rupee to strengthen further in the coming days. Immediate resistance for the rupee is at 81. A break above it can take the rupee up to 80.50-80.40 initially. If the rupee manages to rise past 80.40, the upmove can extend up to 80.

In case if the rupee fails to break above 80.40, it can oscillate in a sideways range of 80.40-80.50 for some time.

From a medium-term perspective, the level of 80 is a very strong resistance. Below that 79 is the next strong hurdle. As such the current rally in the rupee is likely to be limited to 80 or 79. Thereafter, we can expect the rupee to weaken again against the US dollar.

