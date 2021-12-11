Movers and shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

ZEE (₹371)

Set to rally further

After witnessing a downtrend since 2018, the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) was largely in consolidation phase since March 2020. It showed true bullish signs in September this year when it witnessed a sharp rally breaking out of the resistance at ₹235. The scrip has been appreciating since then and recently it broke out of the hurdle at ₹350. The chances of a further rally from here are high. Given the current momentum, it can be expected to move past ₹400 and reach ₹435 in two to three months. But intermediate correction to ₹335 cannot be ruled out. Hence, one can buy at current level and accumulate at ₹335 with initial stop-loss at ₹315. When the stock reaches ₹400, exit 25 per cent of the holdings and revise the stop-loss to ₹375. Exit the remaining longs at ₹435.

Adani Total Gas (₹1,825)

Hits fresh lifetime high

The stock of Adani Total Gas, which was sluggish over the past three weeks, rallied past the resistance at ₹1,700 last week — the level that has been blocking the bulls since May. As the major trend is bullish, the fresh breakout has strengthened the case for buyers and so the likelihood of the stock rallying from here is high. However, the stock could retest the resistance-turned-support of ₹1,700 before making further advance. On the upside, the stock has the potential to cross the ₹2,000-mark and touch ₹2,120 within three months. Notably, there can be a pause at ₹2,000. Traders can buy the stock at current levels and add more longs if the price drops to ₹1,700. Place initial stop-loss at ₹1,580. Once the stock moves above ₹2,000, shift the stop-loss up to ₹1,800. Liquidate the longs when the stock appreciates to ₹2,120.

Godrej Agrovet (₹541.3)

In good downtrend

The stock of Godrej Agrovet, which had been rallying since March 2020, turned down after marking a fresh lifetime high of ₹746.8 in August. The price level of ₹740 is a strong long-term resistance. The scrip is now below the key level of ₹570. Although the stock appreciated last week, it looks only to be a corrective rally and not a bullish trend reversal. While ₹478 is the immediate support, the stock can be expected to move below this level and fall to ₹433 over the medium term. However, the current bounce can extend up to ₹570 before falling further. So, traders can short at current level and add more shorts at ₹570. Place stop-loss at ₹605. Exit 40 per cent of the shorts at ₹478 and then revise the stop-loss for the rest of the holdings to ₹525. Close the remaining positions at ₹433.

Whirlpool of India (₹1,918.7)

Breaches a key support

The stock of Whirlpool of India has been very volatile since early 2020 as it saw several price swings. However, it was unable to establish a trend in either direction. After hitting an all-time high of ₹2,787 in January this year, the scrip has been on a decline. Last week, it broke below an important support at ₹2,000. While ₹1,800 can offer support, the downtrend appears strong. So, the stock can be expected to fall below this level and depreciate to ₹1,600 within three months. Nevertheless, it can inch up to ₹2,000 before charting the next leg of down-move. Therefore, traders can short now and on a rally to ₹2,000. Keep an initial stop-loss at ₹2,135. Change the stop-loss to ₹1,950 once the price drops below ₹1,800. Exit the entire positions at ₹1,600 since it is a strong support that can arrest the downfall.

Divi’s Laboratories (₹4,506.5)

Strong downward momentum

The stock of Divi’s Laboratories, which has been in a long-term uptrend, started to trace a sideways movement since July. Notably, it had marked a lifetime high of ₹5,425.1 in October. While consolidation is not new, this time the stock has broken below the key support at ₹4,700 last week. Thus, the near-term trend has now become bearish. So, further extension of the downtrend is highly likely. While ₹4,175 is a minor support, the immediate considerable support can be spotted at ₹3,885. Thus, a decline to ₹3,885 in the short term is highly probable. Considering this, one can initiate fresh shorts at current levels and short again if the stock rallies to ₹4,700. Place initial stop-loss at ₹4,930. Close 30 per cent of the shorts when the price falls to ₹4,175. Thereafter, revise the stop-loss to ₹4,430 and exit the remaining positions at ₹3,885.