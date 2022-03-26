hamburger

Technical Analysis

Movers and Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 26, 2022

Here is the technical outlook for three picks

Britannia Industries (₹3,094.5)

In steady downtrend

The stock of Britannia Industries is on a downtrend since September 2021. Extending the decline, it broke below a key price band of ₹3,330-3,415 in the second week of March this year. Thus, the bears seem to be better positioned to have an upper hand on the stock price. That is, a further downswing is more likely in the coming weeks. The stock can be expected to fall to ₹2,640 within a couple of months. But before that it could see a corrective rally to the price band of ₹3,330-3,415. So, traders can short at current levels and add more shorts when price moves up to ₹3,350.

Keep the stop-loss at ₹3,560. When price drops below ₹2,800, alter the stop-loss to ₹3,000. Exit all the shorts at ₹2,640 since it is a considerable support. Moreover, the stock has a series of supports below this and it could witness a bullish reversal anywhere from there.

Delta Corp (₹320.15)

Bullish flag breakout

The stock of Delta Corp was oscillating between ₹245 and ₹300 since October 2021. But last week, the breakout of ₹300 occurred. With this, the price action on the daily chart has confirmed a bullish flag pattern. Thus, there is a potential for a sharp rally from here. Nevertheless, we cannot reject the possibility of the stock retesting ₹300 before scaling to new heights.

The flag pattern gives us a target of ₹430. But there is a strong intermediate resistance at ₹400. Considering the above factors, one can go long at current levels and accumulate if price dips to ₹300. Place initial stop-loss at ₹275. When the scrip rallies past ₹350, revise the stop-loss to ₹320. Once the stock touches ₹400, liquidate half of the holdings. Tighten the stop-loss to ₹350 for the rest of the holdings. Book profits on the remaining at ₹430.

Supreme Petrochem (₹902.1)

Sees high-volume breakout

The stock of Supreme Petrochem is on a strong rally since the beginning of March. This eventually led to the breakout of the key resistance at ₹820 with considerable volume.

The price action on the daily chart – a rally followed by consolidation and then a breakout – indicates another leg of uptrend in the making. Nevertheless, the stock could see its price soften to ₹775 before rallying past the ₹1,000-mark. Notably, the scrip has the potential to appreciate to ₹1,030 initially and then to ₹1,160 before the end of this year. Given the above, traders can buy the stock at current levels and buy more on a dip to ₹775. Place initial stop-loss at ₹680. When stock touches ₹1,030, liquidate one-third of the longs and then tighten the stop-loss to ₹820. Revise it further up to ₹980 on a breakout of ₹1,100. Book profits at ₹1,160.

Published on March 26, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE

