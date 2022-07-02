hamburger

Technical Analysis

Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 02, 2022

Here is what the charts say about the shares of Honeywell Automation, ITC and TVS Motor Company

Honeywell Automation (₹33,253.6)

Rally hits a roadblock

The stock of Honeywell Automation has been depreciating since mid-March as it faced strong resistance at ₹50,000. In early May, it slipped below the key support at ₹38,000 and has sustained below these levels. The rally in the past few weeks seems to be a corrective one. We expect the scrip to begin the descent from here. Even if the rally extends, it may not go beyond ₹37,000.

On the downside, the stock is likely to fall to ₹26,200 – the nearest notable support. Therefore, one can consider going short. Yet, we recommend splitting the entryies into three legs. i.e., Go short now and on a rally to ₹35,000 and to ₹36,800. Keep the stop-loss at ₹39,200. When price drops below ₹30,000, tighten the stop-loss to ₹35,000. Tighten it further to ₹32,000 when price goes below ₹28,600. Exit the entire short positions at ₹26,200.

ITC (₹284.35)

Makes 52-week high

The stock of ITC has been bucking the trend of the overall market, especially in the last three months. Continuing the uptrend, it made a higher high and hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹285 on Friday. This opens the door for further strengthening and we expect the stock to rally in the coming weeks. It is forecasted to move past the hurdle at ₹310 and touch ₹322 before the end of this year.

But as with any breakout, there are chances for a pullback and thus, prices can inch down to ₹272 before breaking out of ₹300. Given these factors, we suggest traders to buy the stock now and on a decline to ₹272. Keep initial stop-loss at ₹258. When price hits ₹310, exit one-third of the longs and tighten the stop-loss to ₹295. Exit the remaining at ₹322.

TVS Motor Company (₹860.45)

Hits a record high

The stock of TVS Motor Company is among the few companies that have been moving higher despite the broader market facing a downward pressure. Last week it registered a fresh lifetime high of ₹886.3. Price action denotes that there is more to come. Although it could witness a corrective decline to ₹760, it will most likely resume the uptrend from those levels.

Given the current momentum, it can breach the psychological ₹1,000-mark and rally to ₹1,100 this year. Hence, traders can go long in two legs. That is, Initiate fresh buys at the current level of ₹860 and accumulate when price declines to ₹760. Place initial stop-loss at ₹690. When the scrip decisively breaches the important ₹1,000-mark, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹930. Liquidate all your long positions when the stock appreciates to ₹1,100 – a potential barrier as indicated by the Fibonacci extension.

Published on July 02, 2022
stocks and shares
stock activity
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you