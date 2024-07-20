Gland Pharma (₹1,992.35)
Likely breakout ahead
The bear grip on the stock of Gland Pharma loosened in May last year after it touched ₹900. This led to the end of a long-term downtrend and a recovery followed. But the stock has been facing a roadblock at ₹2,100 since early 2024. However, considering the recent price action, the stock appears well placed to breach the barrier at ₹2,100.
This can take Gland Pharma’s shares to ₹2,600 over the medium term. But before the breakout, the scrip might see a dip to ₹1,700. So, buy now at ₹1,992 and accumulate at ₹1,700. Keep stop-loss at ₹1,450. When the price rises to ₹2,250, move the stop-loss up to ₹2,100. When the stock hits ₹2,450, tighten the stop-loss to ₹2,320. Book profits at ₹2,580.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (₹102.11)
Undergoing trend reversal
The stock of Tata Teleservices posted a substantial 33 per cent gains last week. With this, ₹74 has established itself as a strong base following a rebound from this level. The price action indicates a potential bullish reversal. Although the price could moderate from here, probably to ₹85, we expect Tata Teleservices to eventually appreciate to ₹200 before the end of next year.
Therefore, participants can buy this stock now at ₹102 and buy more at ₹85. Place stop-loss at ₹45. When the stock touches ₹140, exit one-fourth of your holdings. Revise the stop-loss to ₹115 for the remaining positions. On a rally to ₹175, alter the stop-loss to ₹160. Fully exit at ₹200.
Timken India (₹3,937.55)
Uptrend to resume
The stock of Timken India, after breaking out of the ₹2,700-3,650 range in May, rallied to mark a record high of ₹4,816 by mid-June. However, the scrip retracted, and it closed at ₹3,937.55 last week. The chart shows that ₹3,900 is the nearest support followed by ₹3,650. Going ahead, we anticipate the stock to recover either from the current level or after moderating to ₹3,650.
An upswing afterwards can lift Timken India to ₹5,000. So, buy now at around ₹3,930 and add longs if the price drops to ₹3,650. Place initial stop-loss at ₹3,200. When the stock surpasses ₹4,500, trail the stop-loss to ₹4,150. Raise the stop-loss further to ₹4,500 when the price touches ₹4,800. Liquidate at ₹5,000.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.