Cyient (₹1,958)

Confirms a double-bottom

Cyient’s stock price has been on a decline since early this year. Year-to-date it has lost nearly 15 per cent. However, the price has risen sharply in recent sessions. Notably, it rallied past a barrier at ₹1,920, which happens to be the neckline of a double-bottom pattern. This chart set up indicates a bullish reversal.

The current upward momentum also hints that the stock is likely to appreciate further, potentially to ₹2,400 over the next few weeks. So, buy now at ₹1,958 and add more shares if the price dips to ₹1,800. Place stop-loss at ₹1,640. When the price hits ₹2,190, revise the stop-loss to ₹2,100. When the stock rises to ₹2,300, move the stop-loss further up to ₹2,230. Exit at ₹2,400.

Godrej Properties (₹2,882)

Chart shows weakness

The stock of Godrej Properties has been on a descent over the past month. After marking a record high of ₹3,400 last month, it made a U-turn and has been depreciating. It slipped below a key support at ₹3,000 in early August and has not been able to reclaim this level. Also, the price action shows that the stock appears weak for the short term and is likely to drop to ₹2,500.

Therefore, consider going short on the stock of Godrej Properties at the current level of ₹2,882. Place initial stop-loss at ₹3,030. Alter the stop-loss to ₹2,850 when the stock price declines to ₹2,720. Tighten the stop-loss further to ₹2,700 when the price drops to ₹2,600. Exit the shorts at ₹2,500. There might be a recovery from ₹2,500.

ICICI Bank (₹1,203.6)

Bullish reversal occurring

ICICI Bank’s stock, over the past three weeks, has been moving in a sideways range. It has been oscillating between ₹1,160 and ₹1,190. But on Friday, the scrip topped ₹1,190, indicating that it has resumed the uptrend post a correction. Also, the price is now above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages. In the short term, the stock is expected to rise to ₹1,250.

Yet, before the next upswing, there could be a minor correction, possibly to ₹1,175. So, participants can go long on ICICI Bank shares at the current level of ₹1,200 and accumulate at ₹1,175. Place stop-loss at ₹1,160. When the price touches ₹1,230, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹1,210. Book profits at ₹1,250.