Linde India (₹8,223.3)
Sees strong rebound
The stock of Linde India rebounded strongly last week on the back of the support at ₹7,200. Therefore, the corrective decline, which began in July from about ₹9,300, is likely to have come to an end. While there is a chance for the price to dip to ₹7,600 from the current level, the uptrend is intact.
Last week’s bounce has added strength to the bulls with the potential to take the stock up to the psychological ₹10,000-mark. Therefore, traders can buy at ₹8,200 and add longs if the price drops to ₹7,600. Keep stop-loss at ₹6,980. When the price hits ₹9,000, modify the stop-loss to ₹8,300. Raise the stop-loss to ₹9,000 when stock touches ₹9,600. Liquidate the longs at ₹10,000.
Prestige Estates Projects (₹1,857.7)
Signals a breakout
The stock of Prestige Estates Projects has largely been moving sideways since July. On the upside, ₹1,900 blocked the bulls and on the other side, the bears struggled to drag the price below the support at ₹1,670. That said, the price action since August shows that the stock has been making higher highs. The monthly chart suggests good buying between ₹1,750 and ₹1,850.
We expect the stock to break out soon and rally to ₹2,300 in the near term. So, consider buying this scrip at ₹1,850 and on a dip to ₹1,750. Place stop-loss at ₹1,580. When the price rises to ₹2,000, modify the stop-loss to ₹1,880. Revise the stop-loss to ₹2,100 when the stock reaches ₹2,200. Exit at ₹2,300.
Sundram Fasteners (₹1,403.7)
Uptrend set to resume
Sundram Fasteners’ stock broke out of the barrier at ₹1,300 in early July and hit a record high of ₹1,504.10. However, it lost the momentum resulting in price moderation. Nevertheless, the resistance-turned-support of ₹1,300 remains valid and the broader trend is bullish. So, the stock will most likely resume the rally.
The chart hints at a potential appreciation to ₹1,600 in the short term. But there could be a price dip to ₹1,350 from here. Buy at ₹1,400 and accumulate if the price dips to ₹1,350. Place stop-loss at ₹1,280. When the stock jumps to ₹1,500, revise the stop-loss to ₹1,400. Tighten the stop-loss further to ₹1,480 when the price hits ₹1,550. Book profits at ₹1,600.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.