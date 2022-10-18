Natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) invalidated the sideways range of ₹520-580 as it broke below the support of ₹520 on Monday. Not just that, the contract has breached a rising trendline support, 200-day moving average, and the key ₹500-mark at once. This has happened along with an increase in the cumulative open interest (OI) of natural gas futures on the MCX. It stood at 13,732 contracts on Friday, compared to 7,057 contracts by the end of September, showing short build-up.

Moreover, the break below ₹520 also confirms a bear-flag pattern. Earlier, natural gas futures had confirmed a head-and-shoulder (H&S) pattern by falling below the neckline at ₹600 towards the end of September. While the H&S hints at a fall to ₹435, bear flag indicates much deeper fall to ₹330.

Howsoever, the breach of support at ₹500 and ₹520 has opened new possibilities for bears. Currently trading at ₹490, the continuous contract of natural gas can see a decline to ₹435 in a month or so. If this base is taken out, which may be difficult, we can see the price falling to ₹360. The price band of ₹330-360 is a good demand zone.

Trade strategy

Since there are chances for the contract to test the support-turned-resistance level of ₹520, one can consider initiating fresh shorts at the current level of ₹490 and add shorts on a rally to ₹520. Place stop-loss at ₹565 at first.

Revise the stop-loss down to ₹505 when the contract drops beneath ₹470. Tighten it further to ₹480 when price is below ₹450. Book profits at ₹435, since there could be a bounce off this support.