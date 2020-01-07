Natural Gas price could soften further

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, the overall bearish trend seems to be intact. But the 52-week low level at ₹144.6 can act as a support and prevent further depreciation.
Likewise, the January futures contract of Natural Gas on the MCX, which has been in a downtrend since November last year, breached the support at ₹156.4 last week. Also, retaining the short-term bearish outlook, the contract remains below the 21-day moving average.
Noticeably, the daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart is flat confirming a lack of trend. But RSI below the midpoint level of 50 does not bode well for the futures contract. If the contract declines from current levels on the back of a prevailing bear trend, the nearest support is at ₹147. Support below that level is at ₹140. On the other hand, if the contract starts to recover, it will face resistances at ₹156.4 and ₹167.8.
On the global front, the price pattern of the generic first contract of Natural Gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange broke below the support at $2.2 and is potentially heading towards the critical support at $2. While the contract might witness short-covering at that price level, a break below it could mean a fresh 52-week low and the downtrend could deepen further.
Though the Natural Gas is in a bear trend, the spot price on the MCX and the contract price on the LME is hovering around a considerable base, where the downtrend might be arrested. Hence, from trading perspective, it is recommended to initiate fresh short positions with a dynamic stop-loss. Place initial stop-loss at ₹160 and shift it lower with a gap of 1 ATR (average true range) as price descends to new lows.
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...