Natural gas prices have been on a strong downtrend since August last year. The Natural Gas futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has tumbled about 50 per cent since the beginning of this year. The March futures contract, has bounced back from a low of ₹163.4 per mmBtu hit on Wednesday. It is currently trading at ₹192.30 per mmBtu.

Outlook

The overall trend is still down. The bounce from Wednesday’s low is just a relief rise within the overall downtrend. Strong resistances are seen in the ₹210-₹220 region. The current bounce might be capped at ₹220, if a rise past ₹200 is seen.

As such, we can expect the Natural Gas futures contract to reverse lower again and resume the overall downtrend. This reversal can happen either from around ₹200 itself, or anywhere in the ₹210-₹220 region. That leg of fall will have the potential to take the futures contract down to ₹135-₹130 in the coming weeks.

The bearish outlook will get negated only if the contract breaks above ₹220 decisively. But that looks unlikely now.

Trading strategy

Traders can wait for a rise and go short at ₹198. Accumulate shorts at ₹208 if the contract breaks above ₹200. Keep the stop-loss at ₹222. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹193 as soon as the contract falls to ₹182. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹178 when the contract touches ₹170 on the downside. Exit the shorts at ₹165.