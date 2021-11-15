Near-term outlook is negative for MCX-Zinc

The Zinc futures contract (₹275.5 per kg) traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is under pressure for a fresh fall. The bounce-back move from the low ₹268.5 per kg made on November 5 seems to have lost steam. The recovery bounce failed to break above ₹281 – the immediate resistance and has been coming down over the last few days. A higher resistance is at ₹287-₹290. A strong rise past ₹290 is needed for the outlook to turn bullish. As long as the contract trades below ₹281, the chances are high for it to test ₹271 immediately. A break below ₹271 can trigger a fresh fall to ₹264 and even ₹260 in the coming weeks. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts if a rise to ₹278 is seen. Keep the stop-loss at ₹282. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹272 as soon as the contract moves down to ₹267. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹266 as soon as the contract touches ₹264. Book profits at ₹261. From a long-term perspective, the region between ₹264 and ₹260 is a strong support zone which can halt the current downtrend that has been in place since mid-October. A strong bounce from the ₹264-₹260 region will indicate the beginning of a fresh leg of upmove. It will also mean that the long-term uptrend is intact.