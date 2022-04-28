Nifty 50 April Futures (17,102): Go short with stop-loss at 17,220

Sensex and Nifty 50 opened the day with a gap-up but failed to sustain. Both the indices have come-off from their intraday highs. Nifty has come-off from its high of 17,189 and is now trading at 17,083, up 0.26 per cent. Inability to breach 17,200 can keep the index under pressure. A break below 17,000 can drag it to 16,800 – a very important support level. Sensex on the other hand, made a high of 57,296 and has reversed lower from there. It is now at 57,024, up 0.36 per cent. It can fall to 56,500 and 56,000 in the near-term. Overall, the bias is bearish. We expect the Nifty to break below 16,800 and fall to 16,500, and lower in the coming weeks. Sensex can break below 56,000 and test 55,000 and lower levels in the short-term.

In Asia, barring the Shanghai Composite (2,948, down 0.33 per cent), other major indices are trading in green. Nikkei 225 (26,787), Hang Seng (20,083) and Kospi (2,665) are all up in the range of 0.65 to 1.5 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,301, up 0.19 per cent) oscillated up and down and closed on a mixed note. The Dow will have to rise past 34,000 decisively to bring back the bullishness into the picture. Else, a fall to 33,000-32,500 cannot be ruled out this week.

Futures: The Nifty 50 April (17,102) has come-off from the high of 17,157. Resistance is at 17,180 and support at 17,035. As long as the contract trades below 17,180, the chances are high for it to break 17,035 and fall to 17,060. The broader bias is also negative. The Nifty futures contract is likely to break 17,060 eventually and fall towards 16,800 over the next few weeks.

Traders can go short at current levels, and also accumulate shorts at 17,140. Keep the stop-loss at 17,220. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,070 as soon as the contract falls to 17,040. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,020 when the contract touches 16,980 and book profits at 16,920.

A rise past 17,180, and then a strong follow-through buying above 17,200 will be needed to bring fresh bullishness.

Trading Strategy: Go short now and on a rise at 17,140. Keep the stop-loss at 17,220 for the target of 16,920. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,070 as soon as the contract falls to 17,040. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,020 as soon as the contract touches 16,980.

Supports: 17,035 and 16,800

Resistances: 17,180 and 17,200