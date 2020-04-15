Nifty 50 April Futures (9,220)

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Indian benchmark indices i.e. the Nifty and the Sensex indices have been appreciating since morning. Both the spot indices have gained a little over 2.5 per cent so far. This is despite bearish cues from the Asian markets. Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei ended the session with half a per cent loss whereas the Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite is trading lower by 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index signals a strong bullish bias as 45 out of the 50 stocks are in the green. The mid-cap and the small-cap indices too have gained. Also, all the sectoral indices have gone up today, led by the Nifty FMCG index, up by 4.3 per cent. This is followed by the Nifty metal index, up by 3.4 per cent.
The April futures contract of the Nifty began the session with a considerable gain. It opened at 9,189 versus Monday’s close of 9,011. After registering an intraday high of 9,282 it is currently trading at 9,220. Thus, the contract has broken out of the key resistance at 9,100 which had been acting as a significant hurdle. As long as the contract remains above 9,100 it will be bullish. But since morning, 9,250 is resisting the contract to extend the gain. Considering these factors, traders can go long with stop-loss at 9,200 if the contract rallies past 9,250.
Strategy: Initiate longs if the contract rallies past 9,250
Supports: 9,200 and 9,130
Resistances: 9,250 and 9,300
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...