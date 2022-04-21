Nifty 50 April Futures: Go long now and at 17,330

Sensex and Nifty 50 are witnessing a good follow-through rise for the second day after a sharp fall on Tuesday.

Sensex is at 57,750, up 1.25 per cent, and Nifty is trading at 17,337, up 1.17 per cent, during the early session on Thursday. However, key resistances are coming up for the indices.

Sensex has an immediate resistance at 57,750 and 57,900. For Nifty, the resistances are at 17,350 and 17,460. We expect the upside to be capped from here and the indices can reverse lower again from either of their resistances mentioned above.

Asian markets are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (27,549, up 1.21 per cent) and Kospi (2,732, up 0.52 per cent) are up while Shanghai Composite (3,106, up 1.42 per cent) and Hang Seng (20,606, up 1.6 per cent) are trading sharply down.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,160.79, up 0.71 per cent) has moved up sharply over the last couple of days. A further rise and close above 35,350 from here will be very bullish. In that case, the Dow will have potential to target 37,000 on the upside in the coming days.

Futures: The Nifty 50 April (17,364) has risen past the intermediate resistance at 17,320. While this break sustains, a further rise to 17,450-17,500 is possible today. Thereafter we can have a fresh fall targeting 17,000-levels again in the coming days. A strong break above 17,500 will necessarily needed to turn the outlook bullish.

Traders with high-risk appetite can take intraday positions. Go long at current levels and accumulate at 17,330. Keep the stop-loss at 17,280.

Trail the stop-loss up to 17,380 as soon as the contract rises to 17,410. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,420 as soon as the contract touches 17,445. Exit the longs at 17,470.

It is important to note that the bigger picture is still weak. We expect Nifty to remain below 17,500 and see a reversal eventually. So, traders taking long positions now will have to strictly exit the positions at the above-mentioned target level.

Supports: 17,320 and 17,000

Resistances: 17,450 and 17,500