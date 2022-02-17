Nifty 50 February Futures (17,386): Stay out of the market

The Indian benchmark indices remain stable. Nifty 50 seems to be stuck in in between 17,250 and 17,500. Sensex on the other hand, is trading between 57,600 and 58,600. A breakout on either side of this range will decide whether the Sensex can go up to 59,000-59,500 or fall to 56,500 and Nifty can go up to 17,800 or fall to 17,000-16,800.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,934.27) seems to be lacking strength to break above 35,000. However, the bounce from the low of 34,642 on Wednesday indicates the presence of buyers at lower levels. This can keep the chances higher for the Dow to break above 35,000 and see a rise to 36,000 again. We will have to wait and see.

In Asia, the indices are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (27,261, down 0.7 per cent) and Hang Seng (24,698, down 0.1 per cent) are trading lower. Shanghai Composite (3,473) and Kospi (2,762) are trading in green.

Futures

The Nifty 50 February (17,387) is stuck in between 17,200 and 17,500. We will have to wait for a breakout of this range to get clarity on the next direction of move. A break above 17,500 will be bullish to see 17,650-17,700 and higher levels. On the other hand, if the contract breaks below 17,200 it can fall to 17,000 and 16,800.

Traders can stay out of the market for now. Wait for the range breakout and take trades accordingly.

Trade Strategy: Stay out of the market

Supports: 17,200 and 17,000

Resistances: 17,500 and 17,650