Nifty 50 January Futures (14,750)

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
BL Research Bureau
Tracking the positive US markets, the domestic benchmark indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open and continues to feature in the positive territory. The Asian markets are mixed; the Nikkei 225 is up by 0.8 per cent to 28,756 while the Hang Seng index is down by 0.4 to 29,815 levels in today's session. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have climbed 0.66 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
After a gap-up open at 14,711 the January month Nifty 50 futures marked an intraday low at 14,692 and then continued to trend upwards. The contract has gained 0.7 per cent in today's session. The near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 14,690 levels. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 14,690. A strong rally above the immediate resistance at 14,760 can take the contract higher to 14,785 and then to 14,800 levels. Key supports below 14,690 are placed at 14,650 and then 14,600 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intraday declines to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 14,690
Supports: 14,690 and 14,650
Resistances: 14,760 and 14,785
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...