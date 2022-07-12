Nifty 50 July Futures (16,130): Stay away for now

Barring the ASX 200 (up by 0.15 per cent) all other major Asian equity indices are down on Tuesday so far. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and KOSPI are down in the range of 1.4–2 per cent.

Tracking their global peers, Domestic benchmark indices, tracking their global peers, began Tuesday’s session on a weak note. At the time of filing this report, the NSE Nifty 50 (16,150) and BSE Sensex (54,200) were down by nearly 0.4 per cent each.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio is at 15/35.

On the other hand, the Midcap 50 is flat and the Smallcap 50 is up by 0.2 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas is the top gainer, up by 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty Metal is the top loser, down by 1.1 per cent.

Futures

Mirroring the underlying Nifty 50, the July futures of the index opened today’s session lower at 16,126 compared to yesterday’s close of 16,203. The contract is currently trading at around 16,130.

The price action over the past few sessions show the contract is stuck in the range of 16,050 and 16,250. Therefore, even though there is a bearish bias today so far, we suggest traders to wait for now and initiate fresh trades when the contract moves out of this range.

A breakout of 16,250 can lift the contract to 16,400 and then possibly to 16,500. On the other hand, if Nifty futures slip below 16,050, it can see further drop to 15,920, a support level. Subsequent supports are at 15,850 and 15,720.

Strategy

Stay away for now and initiate fresh trades after it breaks the 16,050–16,250 range.

Supports: 16,050 and 15,920

Resistances: 16,250 and 16,400