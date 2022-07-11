Nifty 50 July Futures (16,137): Go long on dips at 16,115 and 16,065

Domestic benchmark indices have opened the week lower. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are down 0.53 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. Sensex is at 54,195, while Nifty is at 16,148 at the time of filing this report.

Intraday support for the Nifty is at 16,110 and a much lower support is at 16,000. The chances are high for the Nifty to sustain above 16,000 in the near-term and see a bounce again in the coming days. Broadly the outlook is bullish as long as the Nifty trades above 16,000 and a rise to 16,400-16,600 can be seen this week.

Global markets

In Asia, barring the Nikkei 225 (26,838.56, up 1.21 per cent), other major indices are trading in red.

Kospi (2,347) is marginally down by -0.1 per cent. Hang Seng (21,119) and Shanghai Composite (3,305) are sharply down by 2.8 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (31,338) fell slightly by 0.15 per cent on Friday. The index has strong resistance at 32,000 which has to be broken for it to see a strong rally. Else the Dow can see a fall-back in the coming days.

Futures

The Nifty 50 July (16,137) Futures is down 0.54 per cent today. Immediate support is at 16,110-16,100. Next lower support is at 16,050. The downside is likely to be capped at 16,050. A fresh bounce either from 16,110 or from 16,050 can take the contract up to 16,200-16,250 again. It will also keep the short-term picture bullish to see higher levels this week.

Traders can wait for dips and go long at 16,115 and accumulate at 16,065. Stop-loss can be placed at 16,020. Trail the stop-loss up to 16,145 as soon as the contract moves up to 16,195. Move the stop-loss further up to 16,190 as soon as the contract touches 16,205. Book profits at 16,220.

The bullish outlook will get negated only if the contract declines below 16,050 decisively. But that looks less probable.

Trading strategy

Go long on dips at 16,115 and accumulate at 16,065. Keep the stop-loss at 16,020 for the target of 16,220. Trail the stop-loss up to 16,145 as soon as the contract moves up to 16,195. Move the stop-loss further up to 16,190 as soon as the contract touches 16,205.

Supports: 16,110 and 16,050

Resistances: 16,250 and 16,400