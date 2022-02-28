Nifty 50 March futures (16,540): Go short now and accumulate on rallies

High risk aversion in the market on the back of the Russia-Ukraine tussle continues to keep the equity markets under pressure. As we had cautioned, the bounce seen on Friday in the Indian benchmark indices was short-lived. The Sensex and Nifty 50 have reversed lower again and are trading down over a per cent today.

The Sensex is at 55,275 and is down 1.06 per cent. Nifty, on the other hand, is down 1% and is currently at 16,501. The overall bearish bias remains intact. The Sensex can fall to 54,000 in the short-term and even more going forward. The Nifty can test 16,200 on a break below 16,400 in the coming days.

In Asia, the Kospi (2,678) is trading higher by 1.77 per cent. Other major indices such as the Nikkei 225 (26,421), Shanghai Composite (3,446) and Hang Seng (22,452) are down in the range of 0.15-1.38 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,058) recovered sharply on Friday. But it remains to be seen whether it can sustain above 34,000. The inability to sustain above 34,000 can drag it down to 33,000 and 32,000 levels again.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March futures (16,540) contract is down 0.7 per cent. The resistance at 16,800-16,820 mentioned on Friday held very well and the contract has come down in line with our expectation. Strong resistance in the 16,780-16,800 region can cap the upside in case of a strong bounce from current levels.

We expect the contract to fall towards 16,000 this week. As such, positional trades can be considered in the March contract. Go short now. Accumulate shorts at 16,640 and 16.720. The average entry will then be at 16,633. Keep the stop-loss at 16,870. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,480 as soon as the contract moves down to 16,330. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,310 as soon as the contract touches 16,190. Book profits at 16,150.

The contract will have to break above 16,800 to ease the downside pressure and move up towards 17,000 and higher levels. But considering the high-risk aversion in the market, any intermediate rallies are likely to bring in fresh sellers into the market. As such, a rise beyond 16,800 is unlikely.

Trading Strategy: Go short now and at 16,640 and 16,720. Keep the stop-loss at 16,870 for the target of 16,150. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,480 as soon as the contract moves down to 16,330. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,310 as soon as the contract touches 16,190.

Supports: 16,660 and 16,780

Resistances: 16,320 and 16,000