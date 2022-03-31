Nifty 50 March futures (17,520)

The Sensex and Nifty 50 have held firm at higher levels. The Sensex is at 58,708, up 0.04 per cent, while the Nifty is at 17,513, up 0.09 per cent.

The breakout above 17,400 on the Nifty and 58,500 on the Sensex have turned the outlook bullish. But the price action indicates that the indices lack momentum, and the pace of the rally could be slow.

The price action today and tomorrow and the closing for this week will be very important. A decisive close above 17,500 on Nifty and 58,600 on the Sensex will be a strong signal for the rally to continue in the coming weeks. Overall, while Nifty can target 18,000-18,200 above the 17,400 level, the Sensex can rise to 60,500-61,000, while it sustains above 58,500.

In Asia, barring the Kospi (2,759, up 0.47 per cent), other major indices are trading in the red. the Nikkei 225 (27,925), Shanghai Composite (3,259) and Hang Seng (22,020) are down in the range of 0.2-1 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,228, down 0.19 per cent) dipped slightly yesterday. However, it has strong support in the 34,500-34,000 region. As long as the Dow sustains above this support zone, the outlook is bullish to see 36,500-37,000 on the upside.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March (17,520) is trading slightly up today. The immediate support is at 17,500 and then a slightly deeper one at 17,450. The outlook is bullish. A rise to 17,650-17,680 can be seen from here. Traders can go long at current levels and also accumulate on dips at 17,470. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,420. Trail the stop-loss up to 17,540 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,580. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,590 as soon as the contract rises to 17,610. Book profits at 17,640.

The bullish outlook will get negated only if the contract falls below 17,400. In that case the Nifty 50 futures contract can come under pressure for a fall to 17,350-17,270.

Supports: 17,500 and 17,450

Resistances: 17,680 and 17,800