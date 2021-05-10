Nifty 50 May Futures (14,977)

A three-pronged transformation
Amid mixed Asian markets the Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open and continued to trend upwards. The Nikkei 225 is up by 0.55 per cent to 29,518 whereas the Hang Seng index is marginally down by 0.25 per cent to 28,538 levels. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have climbed 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX - volatility index has declined 2.3 per cent to 20.3 levels implying decrease in volatility. Both the Nifty mid and small cap indices have also advanced 1 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Barring the Nifty IT index which is down by 0.35 per cent all the other sectoral indices are featuring in the positive territory. The top gainers are Nifty pharma and metal that has jumped 3.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty May month contract began the session with a gap-up at 14,968 levels against the previous close at 14,869. After marking an intraday low at 14,939 the contract continued to trend upwards. It now tests resistance at 15,000. A strong rally above 15,015 can strengthen the up-move and take the contract higher to 15,050 and then to 15,075 levels. Next resistance is at 15,100. But if the contract declines below the immediate support level at 14,950 it can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 14,930 and then to 14,900 levels. Subsequent supports are at 14,870 and 14,850 levels.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss at 14,950 levels
Supports: 14,950 and 14,930
Resistances: 15,015 and 15,050
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...