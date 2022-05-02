Nifty 50 May futures (17,000): Go short now and at 17,110

Thebenchmark indices opened the week with a gap-down and are now attempting to bounce back. The Sensex is down by 0.54 per cent at 56,747. The Nifty at 17,004 is down 0.57 per cent. Overall, the Sensex and Nifty have oscillated sideways over the last two weeks -- 16,800-17,400 on the Nifty and 56,000-58000 on the Sensex is the trading range. The broader bias is negative. We expect the indices to break their ranges on the downside and see a fresh fall in the coming days.

Most of the major Asian indices have risen sharply today, except Kospi (2,685), which is down 0.35 per cent. The Nikkei 225 (26,896) is up 0.18 per cent, Shanghai Composite (3,047) up 2.4 per cent and the Hang Seng (21,089) is up sharply by 4 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,977) witnessed a sharp fall on Friday. The inability to see a strong bounce today might drag it down to 32,500-32,000 this week.

Futures: The Nifty 50 May (17,000) is down 0.8 per cent. Immediate resistance is at 17,020 and then the next one is at 17,135. Support is at 16,900. A break below this support can drag the contract down to 16,850-16,800 today. It will also keep the broader view bearish, to see a much steeper fall for the rest of the week.

Traders can go short now and also accumulate on a rise at 17,110. Keep the stop-loss at 17,160. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,970 as soon as the contract falls to 16,910. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,910 as soon as the contract touches 16,890. Book profits at 16,860.

A strong break above 17,135 is needed to ease the downside pressure and take the contract up to 17,400 levels again in the near-term.

Trading Strategy: Go short now and at 17,110. Keep the stop-loss at 17,160 for the target of 16,860. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,970 as soon as the contract falls to 16,910. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,910 as soon as the contract touches 16,890

Supports: 16,900 and 16,800

Resistances: 17,020 and 17,135