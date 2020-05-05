Nifty 50 May Futures (9,322)

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty began the session with a gap-up open. The Hang Seng index has gained 0.8 per cent to 23,802 levels in today's session. US key benchmark indices, the Dow and S&P 500 had marginally closed in the positive territory in the last session while Nasdaq composite index had jumped 1.2 per cent. Both the Sensex and the Nifty are charting downwards since beginning of the session and so the gains are now at 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty index is slightly biased towards advances. The India VIX has declined 2.7 per cent to 42.5 levels. The Nifty mid cap index has gained 0.7 per cent but the small-cap index is trading flat. The Nifty realty index has slumped 2 per cent followed by Nifty PSU Bank which has slumped 1.4 per cent. The top sectoral gainers are Nifty Auto and IT that has advanced 0.7 per cent and 0.65 per cent respectively.
The Nifty May month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 9,411. The contract registered an intra-day high at 9,420 and started to decline witnessing selling interest at higher levels. It slumped below 9,400 and then 9,350 levels to mark an intra-day low at 9,316 levels. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract trades above 9,300 levels. A plunge below this level will reinforce bearish momentum and drag the contract down to 9,250 and then to 9,220 levels. Key immediate resistances are 9,350 and 9,400. A strong rally above 9,400 can witness a corrective rally and take the contract higher to 9,420 and then to 9,450 levels.
Strategy: Go short on a decisive fall below 9,300 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 9,300 and 9,250
Resistances: 9,350 and 9,400
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...