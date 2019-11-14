Nifty 50 November Futures (11,853): Sell on rallies

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Nifty 50 November Futures (11,853)
The Sensex and the Nifty started the session on a flat note, taking negative cues from the weak Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has declined 0.7 per cent to 23,141 and Hang Seng index has slumped 1 per cent to 26,300 levels. Both the Sensex and the Nifty continue to witness selling pressure at higher levels and are trading on a flat note with a negative bias. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The India VIX has fallen 6 per cent to 15.4 levels. The Nifty IT has jumped 0.8 per cent while Nifty Metal has tumbled 1.5 per cent in today's session.
The Nifty futures November contract began the session marginally on a positive note at 11,875. After recording an intra-day low at 11,825 the contract started to trend upwards and marked an intra-day high at 11,924. But it failed to sustain the intra-day gains and began to decline on the back of selling interest at higher levels. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a stop-loss at 11,900 levels. The contract can test support at 11,825. A fall below this level can drag it lower to 11,800 and then to 11,780 levels. Subsequent support is at 11,750. Key resistances above 11,900 are at 11,925 and 11,950.
Strategy: Sell on rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at 11,900 levels
Supports: 11,825 and 11,800
Resistances: 11,900 and 11,925
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...