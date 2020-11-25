The Nifty call: Nifty 50 November Futures (13,010)

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
BL Research Bureau
The Indian equity benchmark indices, after opening with a gap-up, could not rally and have started moving south. Both the indices have given up the intraday gains and are now trading lower by around 0.5 per cent each. This is despite the Asian market signaling positive cues i.e. the Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 per cent whereas the Hang Seng is up by 0.4 per cent for the day.
Following a decline in the index, the market breadth of Nifty 50 has turned bearish i.e. the advance-decline ratio stands at 16-34. As the market is down, the volatility has shot up as indicated by the volatility index – India VIX – which is up by a little over 9 per cent to 22.97.
The mid-cap and the small-cap indices too have lost between 0.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU bank index is the top gainer, up by nearly 2 per cent even though most of the sectoral indices are in the red. The Nifty pharma index is the top loser, down by 1.3 per cent.
Like the Nifty 50 spot index, the November futures of the index begun the session higher at 13,130 versus its previous close of 13,062. But after marking an intraday high of 13,137, the contract started to decline. As a result, it slipped below yesterday’s closing level and is currently testing the key support of 13,000. A breach of this level can intensify the rally. But since the overall trend is bullish, one can wait for confirmation to initiate fresh short positions even though the intraday trend looks bearish.
That is, traders can wait for now and short the contract only if it decisively breaches the support of 13,000. Stop-loss can be placed at 13,060. On the downside, the contract can drop to 12,960 – a considerable support. Subsequent support levels are at 12,925 and 12,900. Nearest resistance from the current levels are at 13,060 and 13,100.
Strategy: Sell the contract if it breaches the support of 13,000
Supports: 12,960 and 12,925
Resistances: 13,060 and 13,100
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...