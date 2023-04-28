Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 (17,930) and Sensex (60,650) are now trading flat. However, the bias is bullish since they are trading above the resistance-turned-support level.

Moreover, the cues from the Asian market have been bullish i.e., major indices like Nikkei 225 (28,775), ASX 200 (7,310), and Hang Seng (19,980) have advanced between 0.2 and 1.1 per cent.

Also, the market breadth of the domestic market is positive. For instance, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 index stands at 32/18. All the mid-cap and small-cap indices too have gained today.

Among the sectors, Nifty Media, up by 1.4 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Nifty Consumer Durables is the top loser, down by 0.8 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The May futures of Nifty 50 index began today’s session higher at 18,030 versus yesterday’s close of 17,991. Although there was a minor decline initially, the contract has now recovered to 18,030.

As long as Nifty futures can sustain above 17,950, the likelihood of a rally is high. We might see a rally to 18,150 today. On the other hand, if Nifty futures fall below 17,950, there will be a decline possibly to 17,875.

Trading strategy

Since the likelihood of a rally is high from here, we suggest traders go long at the current level of 18,030. Add more longs if the price dips to 17,975. Place stop-loss at 17,940. Book profits at 18,150.

Supports: 17,950 and 17,875

Resistance: 18,150 and 18,200