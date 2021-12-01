Nifty call: Buy between 17,230 and 17,180 with stop-loss at 17,140

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 December Futures (17,230)
Domestic equity market is positive today and the benchmark indices i.e., the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained over 1 per cent each and are at 17,180 and 57,740, respectively. In Asia, among the major indices, all are trading in the green, barring ASX 200 (lost 0.3 per cent). Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and KOSPI are up by 0.3, 0.9 and 2.1 per cent, respectively.
Following Nifty’s gain, the market breadth is showing a bullish bias i.e., the advance-decline ratio is at 40-10. Mid- and small-cap indices too are up, gaining between 0.15 and 0.8 per cent. Volatility seems to have dropped as indicated by India VIX, which has dropped by 5.5 per cent to 20. A drop is volatility is positive for the market. Among the sectoral indices, apart from the Nifty Healthcare (down by 1.2 per cent) and the Nifty Pharma (down by 1 per cent), all other indices have gained. The Nifty Private bank and Nifty Bank index are the top performers, up by 1.8 and 1.6 per cent, respectively.
Futures: The Nifty December futures began the session positively at 17,118 as against yesterday’s close of 17,033. Currently trading around 17,230, it is up about 1.2 per cent so far. Although the price action over the past few sessions hint at range-bound movement (largely between 17,000 and 17,300), the intraday trend can be bullish. This is corroborated by positive Asian markets and bullish market breadth. Moreover, the contract is now trading above an important level of 17,200.
Thus, for intraday, one can consider taking long positions. That is buy Nifty futures at current level of 17,230 and accumulate if it moderates to 17,180. Place stop-loss at 17,140. Liquidate the longs at 17,300 – the immediate resistance. If the contract rallies above 17,250 without softening to 17,180, maintain stop-loss at 17,200.
Strategy: Buy at 17,230 and 17,180 with stop-loss at 17,140. Fully exit at 17,300.
Supports: 17,200 and 17,150
Resistances: 17,300 and 17,380
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...